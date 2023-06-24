– AEW Collision is back for its second episode tonight. Tonight’s show is the last stop before this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event, with a jam-packed card scheduled. CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks team up for an eight-man tag team match against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and The Gunns.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the same venue as this weekend’s Forbidden Door. The show will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland

* CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns

* Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

* Christian Cage will address the TNT Championship situation

* Sting/Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door

* We’ll hear from Miro

AEW also released the following preview video for tonight’s Collision: