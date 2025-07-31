– AEW presents a live edition of AEW Collision tonight at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes faces Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight, with the title on the line.

Also, the World Tag Team Title Tournament will have two eliminator matchups tonight. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson

* TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

* Kris Statlander vs. TBA