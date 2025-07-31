wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Live Show Tonight, TNT Championship Street Fight

July 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 7-31-25 Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher Street Fight Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents a live edition of AEW Collision tonight at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes faces Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight, with the title on the line.

Also, the World Tag Team Title Tournament will have two eliminator matchups tonight. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision:

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony
AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson
TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale
* Kris Statlander vs. TBA

