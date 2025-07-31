wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Live Show Tonight, TNT Championship Street Fight
– AEW presents a live edition of AEW Collision tonight at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes faces Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight, with the title on the line.
Also, the World Tag Team Title Tournament will have two eliminator matchups tonight. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision:
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson
* TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale
* Kris Statlander vs. TBA
TONIGHT!
AEW presents Collision LIVE from the Aragon Ballroom on a special night!
Tune in for #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/6DLZXR2bzL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025