AEW Collision Preview: CM Punk & FTR vs. The House of Black for Trios Titles
– AEW presents a new episode of Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show features AEW returning to the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tonight’s show will feature CM Punk and FTR challenging The House of Black for the AEW World Trios Titles. Powerhouse Hobbs also confirmed we’ll be hearing from him later tonight. The card will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. CMFTR
* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante
* The Acclaimed in action
* We’ll hear from Powerhouse Hobbs
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks regarding his attack on Ricky Steamboat
Give me the 🎤 #AEWCollision tonight pic.twitter.com/fDwPXwTt14
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) August 12, 2023
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on a new episode of Control Center, which you can view below:
