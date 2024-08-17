– The Path to All In Summer Series continues tonight on AEW Collision. Collision will be live later today at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry will be in action. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker faces Harley Cameron in a singles matchup.

Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron

* Jack Perry vs. TBA

* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In

* A Film by Toni Storm

#AEWCollision TOMORROW@EsportsStadium | Arlington, TX

LIVE 8/7 CT | TNT Jack Perry in Action!

With his match at #AEWAllInLondon vs @DarbyAllin now a Coffin Match, TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend will show what he'll sacrifice for #AEW when he is in action TOMORROW on Collision! pic.twitter.com/jZTyP398h8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2024

#AEWCollision TOMORROW@EsportsStadium | Arlington, TX

LIVE 8/7 CT | TNT Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs Harley Cameron

@itsdanni_ellexo is looking to stop @RealBrittBaker's momentum heading into her TBS Title match w/@MercedesVarnado at #AEWAllInLondon, when they COLLIDE TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TvhlwmPOS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2024

#AEWCollision TOMORROW@EsportsStadium | Arlington, TX

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TNTDrama A brand new film from #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm is set to premiere TOMORROW LIVE on Collision! pic.twitter.com/Ya5byoWF7u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2024