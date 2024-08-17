wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Jack Perry & Britt Baker in Action, Eddie Kingston Addresses All In

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - 8-17-24 - Jack Perry Image Credit: AEW

– The Path to All In Summer Series continues tonight on AEW Collision. Collision will be live later today at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry will be in action. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker faces Harley Cameron in a singles matchup.

Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara
AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed
* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In
* A Film by Toni Storm

