wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Fyter Fest Night 3, Final Show Before All In London

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 8-26-2023 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents Fyter Fest Night 3 on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay due to the AEW All In London travel schedule.

Tonight’s broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show.

* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage
Samoa Joe will be on commentary.
* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian
* Keith Lee in action
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* Big Bill vs. TBA
* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship
* We’ll hear from AEW stars in London for All In

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on Control Center, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading