– AEW presents Fyter Fest Night 3 on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay due to the AEW All In London travel schedule.

Tonight’s broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show.

* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage

Samoa Joe will be on commentary.

* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian

* Keith Lee in action

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Big Bill vs. TBA

* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship

* We’ll hear from AEW stars in London for All In

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on Control Center, which you can see below: