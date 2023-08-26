wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Fyter Fest Night 3, Final Show Before All In London
– AEW presents Fyter Fest Night 3 on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay due to the AEW All In London travel schedule.
Tonight’s broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show.
* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage
Samoa Joe will be on commentary.
* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian
* Keith Lee in action
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* Big Bill vs. TBA
* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship
* We’ll hear from AEW stars in London for All In
Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on Control Center, which you can see below:
