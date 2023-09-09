– AEW returns for a new episode of Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show will feature the semifinals of the Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament, plus Jon Moxley defends the International Title against Action Andretti.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti

* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe

* TBS Championship Open Challenge: Kris Statlander vs. TBA

* Bullet Club Gold vs. Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo

* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Collision on AEW Control Center, which you can see below: