AEW Collision Preview: Andrade El Idolo vs Juice Robinson, Last Stop Before WrestleDream

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Collision is in Seattle tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena for the final show before tomorrow’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event. Bryan Danielson will team with Wheeler Yuta and FTR tonight against Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and Aussie Open.

Also set for Collision, Andrade El Idolo faces Juice Robinson. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s broadcast:

* Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open
* The Kingdom vs. Best Friends
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson
* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Gates of Agony
* Julia Hart vs. TBA

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s AEW Collision on Control Center:

