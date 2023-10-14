– AEW is back for a brand-new edition of AEW Collision later tonight. This week’s show is being held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Multiple titles are scheduled to be on the line, with Christian Cage defending his TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson, plus more.

Tonight’s Collision airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack

* Komander vs. Brian Cage

* We’ll hear from Big Bill & Ricky Starks

* Adam Copeland appears

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s Collision on AEW Control Center. You can check out that new preview video below: