– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, one week removed from the epic All In Texas event. Newly crowned TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes will be speaking on tonight’s show. Also, Max Caster has an open challenge for the AEW locker room.

Alex Windsor, Ricochet, and more will be in action on Collision. Tonight’s show airs on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* 4-Way $200K Tag: Gates of Agony vs. The Gunns vs. CRU vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor

* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AR Fox vs. Ricochet

* Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero) vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* Max Caster extends an open challenge to the AEW Locker Room

* We’ll hear from TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes

