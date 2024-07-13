– A new episode of AEW Collision airs tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show airs via tape delay from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Roderick Strong challenges Dalton Castle in a contenders match for the ROH World Title. Both men are former ROH World Champions.

Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

* Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

* The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBA

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA