AEW Collision Preview: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle, Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 7-13-24 Image Credit: AEW

– A new episode of AEW Collision airs tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show airs via tape delay from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Roderick Strong challenges Dalton Castle in a contenders match for the ROH World Title. Both men are former ROH World Champions.

Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron
* Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)
* The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBA
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

