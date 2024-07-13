wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle, Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron
– A new episode of AEW Collision airs tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show airs via tape delay from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Roderick Strong challenges Dalton Castle in a contenders match for the ROH World Title. Both men are former ROH World Champions.
Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron
* Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)
* The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBA
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
TOMORROW!
A massive #AEWCollision comes to you from the @CalgaryStampede at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/dHUSwJ5crX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024