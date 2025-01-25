wrestling / News
AEW Collision Homecoming Preview: Takeshita vs. Shibata Intl. Title Bout, Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
– It’s time for an AEW Homecoming. AEW returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show features a jam-packed lineup, with seven matchups scheduled. Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.
Also set for tonight, Powerhouse Hobbs faces Big Bill, and Women’s World Champion Mariah May will have a face-to-face confrontation with her former mentor, Toni Storm.
Tonight’s AEW Collision: Homecoming airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Champion vs. Champion Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander (Non-Title)
* TBS Championship #1 Contenders Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong
* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face
* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25@dailysplace Jacksonville, FL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max
Saturday #AEWCollision
Champion vs Champion
AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada vs
ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX
Okada vs Komander
Champion vs Champion@AEW Homecoming on TNT + Max
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/nS4B7M58pH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 25, 2025
TONIGHT#AEWCollision
Jacksonville, FL
LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsonMax
AEW International Title
Takeshita vs Shibata
After @K_Shibata2022's #ROH100 Main Event win, Don Callis & traveling International Champ @Takesoup challenged Shibata & they COLLIDE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yza6elJArk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2025
TONIGHT!#AEWCollision returns to @DailysPlace for Homecoming! Don’t miss a night of AEW action starting LIVE on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/CXKql7tLyd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2025
