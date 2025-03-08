– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. This is the last show before tomorrow’s AEW Revolution event. Daniel Garcia defends the TNT Title against Lee Moriarty. Also, the R-Rated Superstar, Cope, will speak ahead of his upcoming title challenge against Jon Moxley.

Tonight’s show was taped earlier in Sacramento and will air later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. It will also be simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty

* Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb

* Hologram vs. Dralistico

* Harley Cameron vs. TBA

* Kenny Omega to speak

* R-Rated Superstar Cope to speak

TONIGHT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

24 hours before #AEWRevolution

8ET/7CT on TNT + MAX We'll hear from Kenny Omega! 1 night before he challenges @Takesoup for the AEW International Championship, we'll hear from @KennyOmegamanX! Saturday Night Collision, 8ET/7CT on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/1LN3UaTyXn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2025

TONIGHT!

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

24 hours before #AEWRevolution

8ET/7CT on @tntdrama + @SportsonMax!@RatedRCope will face @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship, and we'll hear the final words from the challenger TONIGHT! Saturday Night Collision, 8ET/7CT on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/YJD3hvBNIz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2025