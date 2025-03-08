wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: TNT Title Bout, Cope to Speak, Last Stop Before Revolution

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - 3-85-25 - Cope Image Credit: AEW

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. This is the last show before tomorrow’s AEW Revolution event. Daniel Garcia defends the TNT Title against Lee Moriarty. Also, the R-Rated Superstar, Cope, will speak ahead of his upcoming title challenge against Jon Moxley.

Tonight’s show was taped earlier in Sacramento and will air later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. It will also be simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb
* Hologram vs. Dralistico
* Harley Cameron vs. TBA
* Kenny Omega to speak
* R-Rated Superstar Cope to speak

