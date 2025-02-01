– AEW presents a new episode of Collision tonight on TNT. Some new matchups were confirmed for the card last night. Max Caster kicks off his Open Challenge Series. Also, The Beast Mortos will be in action.

Additionally, Daniel Garcia defends his TNT Championship tonight against Lee Moriarty and Kyle O’Reilly in a Triple Threat Match. Also, FTR faces The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight. Tonight’s show airs via delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

* Megan Bayle vs. TBA

* The Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Max Caster’s Open Challenge Series

* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm

AEW also released a preview video for tonight’s Collision:

#AEWCollision TOMORROW!

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax The Beast Mortos in Action!

LFI's @BeastMortos returns to Collision and will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT on TNT and Max! pic.twitter.com/ZBOzppcUIf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2025

#AEWCollision TOMORROW!

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax We'll Hear from Timeless Toni Storm After giving the performance of a lifetime, what will Timeless Toni Storm have to say weeks away from her AEW Women's World Title Match against @MariahMayX? pic.twitter.com/idRTO1FPLO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2025