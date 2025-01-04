– AEW Collision returns for its first episode of 2025 tonight. This week will also be the first time Collision streams live on Max as well. Daniel Garcia defends the TNT Title tonight against Mark Briscoe. Also, Private Party defends the tag team titles against Lio Rush and Action Andretti.

AEW Collision is being held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be simulcast on Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Jeff Jarett vs. TBA

* The Rock N’ Roll Express will be in attendance