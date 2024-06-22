– A new episode of AEW Collision airs later tonight on TNT. Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Brian Cage on tonight’s show.

Also set for tonight, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada faces Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Tonight’s AEW Collision airs via tape delay on TNT starting at at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party

* The Patriarchy vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

* Brody King & Malakai Black vs. TBA