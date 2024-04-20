wrestling / News
AEW Collision & Rampage Preview: Last Stop Before Dynasty, Bryan Danielson & RVD in Action
– AEW heads into Dynasty weekend with a jam-packed three-hour block set for tonight live on TNT. Tonight’s programming will feature both AEW Collision and Rampage on a special night starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for Collision:
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR
* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA
Collision will be followed by a special live edition of AEW Rampage airing at 10:00 pm EST. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be in action for a special April 20 episode. Here’s the updated lineup:
* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
* Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven
Lastly, Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s shows on AEW Control Center, which you can view below:
