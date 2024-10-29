AEW Collision Rating & Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week

AEW Collision saw its ratings and audience numbers drop slightly from the week before. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 321,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 10.0% and 7.2% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 346,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still up from three weeks ago, when the episode did a 0.05 and 269,000 opposite WWE Bad Blood. The show’s was up against Game 2 of the World Series, which drew an estimated 13.8 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, and Fox Sports streaming services.

Collision is averaging a 0.118 demo rating and 392,000 viewers in 2024 to date.