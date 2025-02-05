AEW Collision Rating, Viewership Down Against WWE Royal Rumble

AEW Collision came up against the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night and, as would be expected, saw its ratings and audience drop. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 197,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 42.9% and 21.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 250,000. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not Max which simulcast the show.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the lowest since the earlier timeslot airing on November 30th, 2024 which did a 0.03 demo rating and 144,000 viewers. The show ran opposite the Royal Rumble, which drew 2.1 million viewers on Netflix and an as-yet-unknown number on Peacock.

Collision is averaging a 0.078 demo rating and 294,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.106 and 389,000 to the same point in 2024.