AEW Collision Rating & Viewership Down From Grand Slam Australia

AEW Collision’s numbers were expectedly down from Grand Slam Australia the previous week, but up from other recent episodes of the show. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 421,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are down 42.9% and 16.1% respectively from Grand Slam Australia’s 0.21 demo rating and audience of 502,000, which also had the benefit of the NBA All-Star Game as a lead-in. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

The show’s demo rating was the best in the show’s normal timeslot since the December 21st episode, which had an NCAA lead-in, did a 0.20 demo rating and 635,000 viewers.

Collision is averaging a 0.103 demo rating and 348,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.113 and 402,000 to the same point in 2024.