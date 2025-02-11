AEW Collision Rating & Viewership Rebound From Previous Week

AEW Collision’s ratings returned to normal after two weeks opposite WWE shows. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 387,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 150% and 96.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.04 demo rating and audience of 197,000, which was opposite the Royal Rumble. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not Max which simulcast the show.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the January 18th episode also had a 0.10, while the total audience was the highest of 2025 to date and the best since the December 21st show, which had an incredibly strong lead-in in the NCAA, scored 635,000. If you take that anomaly out, the viewership is the best since the September 28th episode had 435,000.

Collision is averaging a 0.082 demo rating and 310,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.113 and 406,000 to the same point in 2024.