AEW Collision Rating, Viewership Take Hit Opposite Elimination Chamber

AEW Collision’s numbers took the expected dip running opposite of WWE Elimination Chamber this past weekend. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 280,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are down 50% and 33.5% respectively from last week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 421,000. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the lowest in the show’s normal timeslot since the February 1st episode, which was opposite the Royal Rumble, did a 0.04 demo rating and 197,000 viewers.

Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 340,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.115 and 410,000 to the same point in 2024.