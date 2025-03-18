AEW Collision Rating Stays Steady, Viewership Hits Three-Week High

AEW Collision saw its rating hold even while the viewership got a bump for this past weekend’s show. Saturday night’s episode scored a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 408,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are steady with and up 12.4% respectively from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 363,000. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

The show’s demo rating remains at its high point since the February 22nd episode had a 0.12, while the audience was the best since that same episode’s 421,000 viewers.

Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 348,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.117 and 410,000 to the same point in 2024.