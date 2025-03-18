wrestling / News
AEW Collision Rating Stays Steady, Viewership Hits Three-Week High
AEW Collision saw its rating hold even while the viewership got a bump for this past weekend’s show. Saturday night’s episode scored a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 408,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.
Those numbers are steady with and up 12.4% respectively from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 363,000. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.
The show’s demo rating remains at its high point since the February 22nd episode had a 0.12, while the audience was the best since that same episode’s 421,000 viewers.
Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 348,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.117 and 410,000 to the same point in 2024.
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Discusses Being Open About Her Sexuality in WWE, Not Receiving Any Hate Backstage
- Arn Anderson on the Notion That Vader Lost His Edge in WWE
- Note On Compensation For TNA & NXT Talent During Crossover Appearances
- Jake Roberts Thinks Cody Rhodes’ F-Bomb At Elimination Chamber Was Unnecessary