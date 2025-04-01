AEW Collision Rating Returns To Normal Range In Regular Timeslot Return

AEW Collision saw its ratings return to a usual range after last week’s episode received a bump as it was split into two parts. Saturday night’s episode scored a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 339,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are down significantly for the numbers from the previous week’s Saturday and Sunday one-hour showings; it was down 59.1% and 42.0% from Sunday’s 0.22 demo rating and audience of 584,000. It was also down a bit from the 0.10 demo rating and 408,000 from two weeks ago. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

Collision is averaging a 0.114 demo rating and 379,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.119 and 418,000 to the same point in 2024.