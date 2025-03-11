AEW Collision Rating, Viewership Rebound From Previous Week

AEW Collision’s ratings numbers were back to a normal range following the previous week hit lows opposite WWE Elimination Chamber. Saturday night’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 363,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

Those numbers are up 66.7% and 29.6% respectively from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and audience of 280,000. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

While up from last week, the show’s demo rating and audience were still down a but from two weeks ago when it dud a 0.12 demo rating and 421,000 viewers.

Collision is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 342,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.117 and 412,000 to the same point in 2024.