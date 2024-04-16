AEW Collision Rating Down, Viewership Up From Previous Week

This past weekend’s episode of AEW Collision saw its ratings decrease from the previous week, while the audience rose slightly. Saturday’s episode garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 467,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 18.2% and up 0.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and 463,000 viewers.

The demo rating was, other than last week, the best since the March 16th episode also drew a 0.13 while the audience was the hights since the February 10th episode drew 491,000 viewers.

AEW Collision is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 422,000 viewers in 2024.