AEW Collision Rating & Audience Down For Special Thursday Airing

AEW Collision aired on Thursday this week, and the ratings and viewership were down as expected. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 353,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

The numbers were down 33.3% and 22.4% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 455,000 viewers. However, the demo rating matches the 0.08 from two weeks ago and was up against that episode’s 335,000 viewers. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

Collision is averaging a 0.110 demo rating and 380,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.121 and 425,000 to the same point in 2024.