AEW Collision Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Steady From Previous Week

AEW Collision saw a slight downtick in ratings from last week, while the viewership was largely stable. Saturday night’s episode garnered a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 335,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

The numbers were down 11.1% and 1.2% from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and 339,000 viewers. The demo rating and audience the lowest since the March 1st episode had a 0.06 and 280,000 opposite Elimination Chamber. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TNT viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

Collision is averaging a 0.111 demo rating and 376,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.119 and 418,000 to the same point in 2024.