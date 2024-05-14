AEW Collision Rating & Audience Drop From Two Weeks Ago

This past weekend’s episode of AEW Collision saw its ratings and audience fall from its last airing two weeks before. Saturday’s episode garnered a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 378,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 42.9% and 39.1% respectively from the April 27th episode’s 0.21 demo rating and 621,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest since the March 30th episode drew a 0.11, while the audience worst since the January 27th episode drew 300,000 viewers. The show was up against the NHL Playoffs, which drew a 0.48 demo rating and 1.542 million viewers, as well as UFC on ESPN 56 which did a 0.32/903,000 viewers.

AEW Collision is averaging a 0.126 demo rating and 434,000 viewers in 2024.