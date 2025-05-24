AEW Collision Rating Steady For Thursday Airing, Audience Slips

AEW Collision aired on Thursday on TBS this week, and the episode held even in the ratings while the total audience was down. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 341,000 viewers per Programming Insider.

The numbers were even with and down 11.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.08 demo rating and 398,000 viewers. As has been the case with all wrestling for the last couple of weeks, the show was impacted by the NBA and NHL playoffs. The NBA game ruled the night at a 1.60 demo rating and 5.126 million viewers, while the NHL game had a 0.34 demo rating and 335,000 viewers. As always, it must be noted that this only includes TBS viewing numbers and not those from Max, which simulcast the show.

Collision is averaging a 0.109 demo rating and 392,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.129 and 438,000 to the same point in 2024.