AEW Collision Rating & Audience Dip For TBS Airing

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we have quite the episode of NXT this week. Tonight’s show will see Jordynne Grace battle Giulia in a #1 contenders match to see who faces Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Battleground. Plus we have a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship featuring 25 men from NXT, EVOLVE, TNA and more, while Joe Hendry returns to NXT to team with Hank & Tank against DarkState. And Kelani Jordan will battle Zaria too, which should be fun. That’s a strong show on paper!

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Jordynne Grace survived the NXT parking lot and Giulia walked around backstage. Je’Von Evans also survived the parking lot, as did the NQCC and The Culling, plus Wes Lee and his tag team henchmen. Oh, and Zach Wentz.

* We’re kicking off with six-man tag team action!