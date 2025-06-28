AEW Collision Rating, Audience Down For Thursday Airing

AEW Collision aired on Thursday night this week, and the ratings and viewership were predictably down as a result. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 285,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 20% and 33.17% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and 426,000 for its return to Saturday night.

The demo rating is the lowest for the show since the May 22st episode also had a 0.08, while the total audience was the smallest since the March 1st episode had 280,000. The second round of the NBA Draft won the night on ESPN with a 0.35 demo rating and 1.179 million viewers. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Collision is averaging a 0.109 demo rating and 394,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.128 and 432,000 for the same time period in 2024.