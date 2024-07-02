AEW Collision Rating, Viewership Dip From Previous Week

AEW Collision saw its rating and viewership slip from the previous week. Saturday’s episode scored a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 422,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 14.3% and 1.6% respectively from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 429,000.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the June 1st episode did a 0.11 demo rating, while the total audience was the lowest since the June 8th episode had 388,000 viewers.

Collision is averaging a 0.128 demo rating and 432,000 viewers in 2024 to date.