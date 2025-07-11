AEW Collision Rating Down, Audience Up For Thursday Show

AEW Collision’s Thursday night airing this week saw the rating tick down from last week, while the total viewership rose a bit. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 323,000 viewers, per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 30% and up 4.2% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and 310,000 for regular Saturday night timeslot airing.

The demo rating is the lowest for the show since the May 3rd episode on TBS drew a 0.06, while total audience was the best since the June 21st episode had 426,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Collision is averaging a 0.107 demo rating and 388,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.127 and 424,000 for the same time period in 2024.