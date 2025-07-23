AEW Collision Rating Down, Audience Up From Last Week

AEW Collision’s return to Saturday night saw the rating tick down, while the audience was up. Saturday night’s show drew a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 348,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 14.3% and up 7.7% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 323,000 for their Thursday night timeslot airing.

The demo rating is the lowest for the show since it aired on TBS on May 3rd and also drew a 0.06. Meanwhile, the total audience was the best since the June 21st episode had 426,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Collision is averaging a 0.106 demo rating and 387,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.128 and 426,000 for the same time period in 2024.