AEW Collision Rating & Audience Rise For Thursday Show

AEW Collision was back on Thursday night this week, where its ratings and audience ticked up to multi-week highs. Thursday night’s show drew a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 25% and 25.1% from last week’s 0.08 demo rating and 327,000 in the usual Saturday night timeslot.

The demo rating is the best for the show since the July 5th episode also had a 0.10, while the audience was the best since the June 21st episode had 426,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Collision is averaging a 0.105 demo rating and 386,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.126 and 416,000 for the same time period in 2024.