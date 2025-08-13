AEW Collision Rating Down, Audience Up From Previous Week

AEW Collision took a dip in the ratings while the total audience was up from the week before. Saturday night’s show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 423,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 20% and up 3.4% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and 409,000 for its Thursday night airing.

The demo rating is the same as the 0.08 for the JUly 26th episode, while the total audience is the best since the June 21st episode had 426,000. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Collision is averaging a 0.104 demo rating and 387,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.125 and 414,000 for the same time period in 2024.