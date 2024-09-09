AEW Collision Rating & Viewership Hit Series Low Opposite Smackdown, NFL

AEW Collision hit a series low in ratings and audience in a head-to-head airing with WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode, which aired on Friday due to All Out taking place on Saturday brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 157,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 60.0% and 45.7% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 289,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were new lows for the show, below the previous low of a 0.06 demo rating on January 27th and 189,000 on August 3rd for a special 5 PM ET airing. The show’s airing on a separate night opposite Smackdown and the NFL airing on Peacock both were obvious contributors to the drop.

Collision is averaging a 0.122 demo rating and 403,000 viewers in 2024 to date.