– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last weekend’s show mostly aired against WWE Bad Blood, which streaming on Peacock on Saturday. The show aired via tape delay on TNT.

AEW Collision averaged 269,000 viewers. Viewership dropped by 38% from last week’s show, which averaged 435,000 viewers. This is the second-lowest audience for a non-preempted edition of Collision in the show’s history.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew series low rating of 0.05. The rating fell from the 0.13 rating from last week. This is the lowest rating ever for a non-preempted edition of Collision. Besides WWE Bad Blood, Collision was also against the MLB Playoffs. The show did not make it into the Top 25 rankings for cable original programming on Saturday in they key demo.

AEW Collision won’t be airing this weekend since AEW WrestleDream 2024 falls on Saturday, October 12. A new episode of AEW Rampage will still air at its regular time on Friday night on TNT.