– Wrestlenomics has the numbers for last Saturday’s live broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT. Last weekend’s show saw another significant drop in numbers for the program, with the show once again falling below 400,000 viewers.

The November 4 edition of AEW Collision averaged 366,000 viewers. Viewership decreased by 106,000 viewers from the previous week, which saw the show average 472,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key rating demo. The live TNT broadcast averaged a 0.09 rating, which fell from the previous week’s rating of 0.13.

Collision’s head-to-head competition on Saturday night was largely college football and NBA game coverage. The WWE premium live event, Crown Jewel, aired earlier in the day and wasn’t airing opposite Collision. Full rankings data for Saturday original cable programming is not available.