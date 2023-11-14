wrestling / News
AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership See Upticks, Still Finishes Below 400,00 Viewers
– The ratings are out for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision, per Wrestlenomics. Numbers were up overall compared to last week, but the viewership finished just under 400,000 viewers this week.
The November 11 edition of Collision averaged 396,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the previous week, which averaged 366,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Collision drew an average 0.11 rating. The rating was up from the previous week, which drew a 0.09 rating.
On November 4, Collision ran the same day as WWE Crown Jewel, but the broadcasts were not head-to-head. That was not the case last weekend. AEW’s primary competition came from NBA and college football game coverage. Full rankings data for Saturday original cable programming is not available.
AEW Collision, Saturday on TNT:
396,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.11 pic.twitter.com/gmtmaN4aV7
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 14, 2023
