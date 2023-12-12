– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday viewership and television ratings for the latest AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s show was taped a week ago in Montreal, Quebec and aired via tape delay on Saturday on TNT. Saturday’s show only had a very tiny rise in viewership, while ratings held steady. The latest Collision marked the show’s debut in Montreal, Quebec at the Bell Centre.

Last Saturday’s show averaged 455,000 viewers. The audience increased from the previous week, which averaged 451,000 viewers. The show that aired the previous week was a live show and featured the in-ring return of Bryan Danielson, who competed in his first match in the AEW Continental Classic tournament against Eddie Kingston.

Danielson was in action again during last Saturday’s Collision and Rampage airing on back-to-back nights, competing in his tournament matchups against Daniel Garcia and Andrade El Idolo. Danielson won the former but lost the latter.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Collision averaged a 0.14 rating. The rating held steady from the previous week, which drew an identical rating.

Rankings data from for last Saturday’s original cable programming is not yet available. AEW Collision was also running against NCAA football games, along with the WWE NXT Deadline premium live event, which was airing live on Peacock.