AEW Collision Has Very Small Rise in Ratings & Viewership for Texas Show

– Wrestlenomics has the latest ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s live edition of AEW Collision. Last weekend’s show saw a very small rise in ratings and viewership.

Last Saturday’s show averaged 457,000 viewers. That viewing audience increased slightly from the December 9 episode, which averaged 455,000 viewers. The viewership for the December 2 broadcast was 451,000 viewers.

The rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo was also up. The live TNT broadcast drew an average 0.15 rating. The rating for the previous week’s show was 0.14. The December 2 rating was also 0.14.

AEW’s main television competition on Saturday was NFL game coverage. AEW Collision featured the continuation of the Continental Classic tournament, with Bryan Danielson beating Brody King in the main event.