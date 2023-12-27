wrestling / News
AEW Collision Gets Highest Viewership Since October, Rating Also Up
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership for AEW Collision was up from last week and the highest since October 21. The show brought in 489,000 viewers over Christmas weekend, up from last week’s 457,000.
In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision had an 0.16 rating, which is up from the 0.15 the week before.
AEW Collision, Saturday on TNT:
489,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.16
According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/SG8jpMBA2H
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) December 27, 2023
