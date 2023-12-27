wrestling / News

AEW Collision Gets Highest Viewership Since October, Rating Also Up

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision FTR Image Credit: FTR

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership for AEW Collision was up from last week and the highest since October 21. The show brought in 489,000 viewers over Christmas weekend, up from last week’s 457,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision had an 0.16 rating, which is up from the 0.15 the week before.

