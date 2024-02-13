– Wrestlenomics has the latest viewership and ratings figures for last Saturday’s live edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s show was held in Henderson, Nevada ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Last Saturday’s show saw a spike in both ratings and average viewership.

The latest episode of AEW Collision averaged 491,000 viewers. Viewership increased 22% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 404,000 viewers. This marked the highest viewership for Collision since the October 21 broadcast, which averaged 518,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The live TNT broadcast drew an average 0.15 rating in the key demo. The rating increased from the 0.12 number from the previous week. This was the highest key demo rating for Collision since the December 23 broadcast, which drew a 0.16 rating.

In the main event of AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy defended his International Title, beating NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii.