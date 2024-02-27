AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Drop for Return to TNT

– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday ratings and television viewership numbers for last weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. Collision was back on TNT over the weekend after the show took the previous weekend off.

Last Saturday’s show fell below 400,000 viewers, averaging a total of 385,000 viewers. Viewership fell 22% from the last episode that aired on TNT on February 10, which averaged 491,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew an average 0.11 rating. The ratings fell from the 0.15 key demo rating from the previous episode.

AEW Collision faced competition from NBA game coverage. Full rankings data for Saturday is not yet available.