AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Rise for Taped Show

– Wrestlenomics has the Saturday viewership and ratings numbers for the latest episode of AEW Collision. Last week’s show aired via tape delay on TNT due to last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event.

Numbers were up overall for the taped show on Saturday. Collision drew an average audience of 455,000 viewers. Viewership increased 18% from the previous week, which saw Collision average 385,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Collision drew an average 0.13 rating for the latest episode. That was up from the 0.11 rating in the same key demo for the previous week.

As noted, AEW Collision will reportedly be pre-empted on March 23 due to NCAA basketball coverage.