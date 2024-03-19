– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s show was a live broadcast, unlike the previous two weeks.

The March 16 episode of Collision averaged 393,000 viewers. Viewership fell by 8% from the previous week’s show, which averaged 427,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew a 0.12 rating, which dropped from the 0.13 rating from the previous week.