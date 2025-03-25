– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s AEW Collision Slam Dunk specials. TNT broadcast AEW Collision for one hour on Saturday and Sunday night following NCAA basketball coverage.

Thanks to the big lead-in from college basketball, it drove numbers up on both nights. The Slam Dunk Saturday airing of AEW Collision averaged 554,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the 408,000 viewers from the previous week’s episode. The show drew an average key demo rating of 0.20. the rating increased from the 0.10 rating for the previous week in the same key demo.

For the Sunday night airing of AEW Collision on TNT, the show averaged 584,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the P18-49 key demo. Night 2 of Collision Slam Dunk had the highest average viewing audience in three months, since the December 21, 2024 episode. That show was boosted from a nice lead-in from a college football playoff game. Also, this is the highest key demo rating for AEW Dynamite since July 29, 2023. That episode drew a 0.27 rating.

Rankings data for cable original programming over the weekend is not yet available.