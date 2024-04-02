wrestling / News
AEW Collision Draws Increase in Viewership, Dips in Ratings for TNT Return
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s return for AEW Collision. The show was back on TNT last weekend after being preempted the earlier week due to NCAA basketball game coverage.
Last Saturday’s Collision averaged 458,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the March 16 show, which averaged 393,000 viewers on March 16.
Ratings were slightly down in the P18-49 key demo from the previous episode. Saturday’s show averaged a 0.11 rating, falling from the 0.12 rating from the previous episode.
