– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. The Saturday, April 12 episode was a live TNT broadcast last weekend. The show drew the biggest numbers for a non-preempted regular airing of Collision since December 2024. The show was also simulcast on Max.

AEW Collision averaged 455,000 viewers. Viewership increased 36% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 335,000 viewers. This is the highest audience of Collision for the year, and the biggest audience for a non-preempted airing of Collision since the Dec. 21, 2024 episode, which averaged 635,000 viewers.

The post AEW Dynasty episode of Fallout drew an average rating of 0.12 in the P18-49 key demo. The key demo rating increased from the 0.08 rating from the previous week. This is the best key demo rating for Collision in its regular timeslot since the Dec. 21, 2024 episode, which drew a 0.20 rating.

Wrestlenomics reports that Collision finished at No. 4 in the rankings for cable original programming on Saturday, The UFC 314 prelims that aired on ESPN finished at No. 1 in viewership with 1.028 million viewers and a 0.38 key demo rating. The college hockey championship finals on ESPN2 finished at No. 2 with 594,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the key demo. HGTV’s House Hunters was No. 3.

The report notes that the numbers might have benefited from the TNT broadcast of Avengers: Endgame which started at 4:00 pm EST and averaged a 0.13 rating and 486,000 viewers.